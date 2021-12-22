San Diego Gulls-Stockton Heat game postponed due to COVID-19

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Due to league COVID-19 protocols impacting the Stockton Heat, the American Hockey League Wednesday announced that Wednesday evening’s scheduled home game against the San Diego Gulls has been postponed.

“The Heat organization continues to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL,” a statement from the league read.

A make-up date has not yet been set. Information on the rescheduled game and ticketing details will be sent out in the following days.

