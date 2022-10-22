SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Gulls have partnered with Second Chance Beer Company to brew its own specialty beer, the team announced.

The American Hockey League club and the brewery worked together to create the “Gulls Blue Line Blonde Ale,” which was inspired by the team and their fans, the Gulls stated in a press release.

The light, crisp American Blonde Ale will be available at all home games throughout the season and is part of a new promotion. On Fridays during the 2022-23 season, the Gulls beer will be $5 at select concession stands inside Pechanga Arena.

“We’re excited to partner with Second Chance Beer Company to bring Gulls fans a high quality, local product that can be enjoyed when cheering on the Gulls,” said Matt Savant, San Diego Gulls President of Business Operation.

On the FOX 5 Morning News Friday, Savant said the Gulls got to design the can and took part in brewing the beer.

For the can’s design, the Gulls looked to the past for inspiration. The team stated the color and Gulls imagery were inspired by the third jersey the team debuted during the 2021-22 season. The wordmark “Gulls” across the can is a nod to the original version of the Gulls that debuted in 1966, when the team was part of the Western Hockey League.

After its initial release at Second Chance Beer Company’s Carmel Mountain site and Pechanga Arena, fans will be able to find the beer at select retailers across the county.

“Second Chance is grateful to brew a crushable, easy-drinking beer bearing the Gulls’ name,” said Virginia Morrison, CEO of Second Chance Beer. “We aim to make them – and the fans – proud.”