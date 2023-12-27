SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s newest professional Major League Soccer team will be offering seats that puts fans up close and personal.

San Diego FC recently unveiled Pitch Boxes, which will be on-field seating that has fans “within arm’s length of the action,” the team said on its website.

The unique seats, located on the west side of Snapdragon Stadium, will be next to team benches, according to officials. It includes all-inclusive food and beverage, access to Founders and Cox Business Clubs, complimentary premium parking, exclusive premium benefits and storage within the pitch box.

Other premium seating options available include the Sycuan Founders Club, Suites and Piers; luxury suites; Log Boxes; Cox Business Club; San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance Club; Dos Equis Club; and Toyota Terrace seats.

San Diego FC on-field seating (San Diego FC)

All premium members benefit from a private premium entrance, complimentary premium parking, access to private club space with elevated food and drink options, exclusive access to premium events, dedicated premium membership service representative and merchandise discount.

This past year, San Diego FC announced its expansion to the MLS, new training facility and first player signing.

The team is set to play in 2025.

