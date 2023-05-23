SAN DIEGO — Just days after announcing Major League Soccer will come to town, San Diego FC has quickly gone to work to build their fanbase, and their team.

On Saturday, thousands of fans stormed into Snapdragon Stadium to celebrate the new team in an event they called “Let’s Kick It.”

For an $18 donation to the San Diego foundation, fans can get in line to get season tickets which start at an inexpensive price, according to San Diego FC Chief Executive Officer Tom Penn.

Penn stopped by the FOX 5 studio Monday afternoon and discussed a variety of topics with Fox 5 Sports Director Troy Hirsch including, the initial surge of support from San Diego soccer fans, San Diego FC’s lease agreement with San Diego State University, how they plan to build the team and their relationship with the San Diego Loyal.