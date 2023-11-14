SAN DIEGO — The Padres community on Tuesday felt the impact of team chairman and owner Peter Seidler’s death.

Multiple events were put together in honor of the 63-year-old who died Tuesday. The news came following an announcement from the team in September claiming the two-time cancer survivor underwent an unidentified medical procedure and was on the road to recovery.

Outside of Petco Park, fans laid out flowers in front of a portrait of Seidler. Padres pitcher Yu Darvish also stopped by to pay his respects at the makeshift memorial and expressed his grief on social media.

“My heart hurts with the unfortunate news of Peter Seidler’s passing. I’m sure everyone that knew him would agree with me when I say Peter was a truly wonderful human being, and being in his presence was always a blessing. He was a teacher of life, and taught me countless lessons form the all the interactions we had. May his beautiful soul rest in peace,” Darvish said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Padres infielder Matt Carpenter also commented on Seidler, saying that he is praying for his family, and that “Peter was a wonderful man who will be missed greatly.”

Also in downtown San Diego, Ground Floor Murals honored Seidler with a black and white mural at 1202 Kettner Blvd. The mural reads “Thank you Peter Seidler 1960-2023.”

The San Diego State Aztecs also held a moment of silence Monday evening before their men’s basketball game against the Long Beach State 49ers.

Seidler was also known for his charitable work, creating the Lucky Duck Foundation, raising $18 million for the Pedal For The Cause Cancer Foundation and making Petco Park the site for tens of thousands San Diegans to get vaccinated daily during the COVID-19 pandemic.