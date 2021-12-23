San Diego Christian College cancels SDSU game due to COVID protocols

FILE – San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher reacts after a call during the first half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against BYU on Nov. 12, 2021, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Next week’s SDSU men’s basketball matchup against San Diego Christian College has been canceled due to COVID-related issues with the Hawks’ program, SDSU announced Thursday.

There is no plan to reschedule the game, which was slated for Dec. 28.

San Diego State is scheduled to return to action on Jan. 1 when it plays its Mountain West Conference opener in Las Vegas against UNLV. The game is scheduled to tip off at 1 p.m. and will be broadcast on CBS.

SDSU’s conference home opener scheduled for Jan. 5 against Fresno State is set to tip off at 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on FS1.

