San Diegan, former Aztecs QB helps lead Rams’ new-look offense

LOS ANGELES — When the Los Angeles Rams take the field in 2021 they’ll have a new face under center in quarterback Matthew Stafford and sky-high expectations for the offense — it’ll be up to a former San Diego State Aztec to help meet that high mark.

At 36 years old, Kevin O’Connnell is starting his second season as offensive coordinator with the Rams. The former quarterback grew up playing football at La Costa Canyon High School and SDSU, where he led the Aztecs in rushing his senior year.

As his playing days wound down, he warmed up to the idea of coaching, and eventually landed a coveted role alongside offensive guru and head coach Sean McVay in Los Angeles.

O’Connell stopped to talk with FOX 5 during training camp this week about his San Diego roots, and the challenges that lie ahead for him and the rest of the Rams squad.