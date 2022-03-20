INDIAN WELLS — San Diegan Taylor Fritz defeated Spanish tennis great Rafael Nadal in the men’s final of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Fritz, who attended Torrey Pines High School, beat out No. 4 ranked Nadal in two sets, 6-3, 7-6. Fritz’s victory on Sunday snapped Nadal’s 20-match win streak.

Although Nadal forced a tiebreaker in the second set, he sent two straight forehands wide to set up Fritz’s second match point. Another Nadal error won the title for the 24-year-old San Diegan.

On Saturday, Fritz also broke seventh-ranked Russia’s Andrey Rublev 13-match winning streak, 7-5, 6-4.