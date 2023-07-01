SAN DIEGO — Chris Olave is back in San Diego to hold a free football camp for kids at Mission Hills High School.

The New Orleans Saints wide receiver presented a $10,000 check to the football program and reflected on his first year in the NFL.

“Feels like I’m going to do this every year when I’m in the league. So, I feel like it’s a great opportunity and I’m just here for the kids in the community,” Olave said.

The 23-year-old says he learned a lot from his rookie season. His biggest takeaway: focusing on what matters most to him.

“There’s a lot of hype, there’s a lot of doubters. You stay consistent and keep God first,” said Olave.

The Saints wide receiver hauled in 72 receptions, gaining more than 1,000 receiving yards. He’s now looking to build off that momentum next season.

“That’s just to start man, that’s just a baseline. You always want to do better than the last year before, so I feel like I got a lot better in my body and my strength,” said Olave.

The former Ohio State Buckeye is switching up his off-season regiment this time around.

“ I showed up with a lot of my weaknesses last year, getting stronger and playing after the catch,” he explained. “And that’s what I’ve been working on this off-season.”

This summer, he’s working with a new quarterback, Derek Carr, who Olave praised for helping improve his game.

“He’s helped me on and off the field. He’s a great leader, something a young receiver needs, and I can’t wait to play with him this coming fall,” said Olave.

The San Diego native says he’s anxious to hit the field for the Saints first regular season game on Sept. 10.

“Just taking every opportunity I can, just want to put it all on the field during the 17 games of the year,” said Olave. “I’m excited for this year and I can’t wait to get back out there.”