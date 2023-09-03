Three-time NBA champion and former Dallas Maverick’s player Javale McGee signs with the Sacramento Kings.

(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento Kings announced Saturday that the team signed three-time National Basketball Association (NBA) champion JaVale McGee.

McGee most recently played for the Dallas Mavericks during the 2022-2023 season. The center player averaged 4.4 points per game while shooting 64.0% from the field and 2.5 rebounds in 8.5 minutes per game, a King’s spokesperson reported.

McGee won back-to-back titles with the Golden State Warriors in the 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 seasons and with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2019-20 season. According to NBA reports, the 15-year veteran played in 74 playoff games with 23 starts. McGee averaged nearly 62.0% from the field, 5.6 points, and 4.0 rebounds in 12.4 minutes per game.

A Sacramento King’s spokesperson said that per team policy the details of the McGee’s deal were not disclosed.

McGee was originally drafted into the NBA in 2008 as the 18th pick for the Washington Wizards.