Russian wins opening main draw singles match in San Diego Open

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Russian Aslan Karatsev defeated Federico Delbonis of Argentina, 6-1, 7-5, Monday in the first main draw singles match of the $661,800 San Diego Open men’s tennis tournament.

Two more singles matches are set for Monday. American Brandon Nakashima will face Fabio Fognini of Italy in a match beginning after 5:30 p.m., followed by Taylor Fritz, who was raised in Rancho Santa Fe, taking on Italian qualifier Salvatore Caruso.

The match will be Fritz’s first since a 6-7 (7), 7-6 (10), 7-5, 6-2 loss to fellow American Jenson Brooksby in a second-round match of the U.S. Open Sept. 2.

Caruso is ranked 128th. The 28-year-old advanced to the main draw with a 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7) victory over August Holmgren of Denmark in a qualifying match Sunday.

Play began with the top-seeded British doubles team of Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski defeating Ariel Behar of Uruguay and Gonzalo Escobar of Ecuador, 2-6, 7-6 (5), 10-5.

Russian Andrey Rublev is the top seed in the 28-player singles draw. The top four seeded players received first-round byes.

The field also includes Andy Murray of Great Britain, the world’s top-ranked men’s player from Nov. 7, 2016-Aug. 20, 2017 and the 2013 and 2016 Wimbledon and 2012 U.S. Open men’s singles champion.

Monday’s singles winners are guaranteed at least $10,595 while the losers will receive $6,195.

