Rugby superstar set to make big impact with San Diego Legion

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego Legion are one of two undefeated teams in Major League Rugby, and part of that success might be the addition of superstar Ma'a Nonu.

The veteran center signed with the Legion last fall and his international status continues to draw attention.

Nonu might not be a household name in San Diego just yet, but in the international rugby community, the 37-year-old is considered among one of the greatest to play the game.

"Hopefully my experience can help the Legion this year," Nonu said. "I like to throw the ball around and [I] like to be physical as well."

Known for his explosive and powerful runs, the 6-foot, 238-pound center enters his 18th season and brings a wealth of experience. He's won two World Cup titles, five rugby championships and earned player of the year honors while playing for various teams in his home country of New Zealand.

"He's probably the guy in this league that we can learn the most from," said captain Joe Pietersen. "He leads by example. The way that he defends, attacks and puts guys away into space, and then if you look at his track record, someone with such big accomplishments to be as humble as he is, you know it's not a very common thing."

"Very easy to work with," head coach Rob Hoadley said. "Very keen to help with developing the squad here and our playing style and I think the fans are really going to have a good time watching Ma'a's impact this season."

When he joined the Legion, Nonu had never spent more than a few days in the United States, but his desire to see and play professionally in America along with his wife and three sons, made for a perfect fit.

"I think it was something different, something new to come to play in (Major League Rugby)," Nonu said. "So I've heard it's been going for two years, this is its third season and so I just had to try it out."

It's an experience the Legion hope to capitalize on.

"Those 6,000 fans that came out to Torero [stadium], we want to keep building an organization, a brand that people just have a passion in how they support them because we have so much passion in how we go about our job every-day," Hoadley said.

The Legion host Rugby United New York Sunday. The game starts at 4 p.m.