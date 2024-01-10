SAN DIEGO — Ron Hahn, a former longtime owner of the then San Diego Sports Arena, died at the age of 80, Pechanga Arena officials said on Wednesday.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Ron Hahn. Ron was a legend of the San Diego Sports Arena, having acquired the leasehold interest of the facility in 1992,” Pechanga Arena said in a post on Instagram.

As the former owner of the San Diego Gulls, Hahn’s team won five Taylor Cups and the championship trophy of the West Coast Hockey League from 1995 to 2003.

“Ron will be missed by all of us at the arena, and San Diego has him to thank for the amazing entertainment offerings we continue to enjoy today! Rest easy, Ron, you were a great friend,” the social media post read.

Pechanga Arena, which was formerly known as San Diego Sports Arena until 2018, will fly its flags at half-staff in his honor, arena officials said.