Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon postpones San Diego races

SAN DIEGO — The Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon series has postponed its San Diego events, race organizers announced Friday.

The races, which were scheduled for May 30 and 31, are now expected to take place this fall. Race organizers said the decision to postpone was made in discussion with local health officials and local authorities. New dates for the races have not yet been finalized.

“In what has been a continually evolving and challenging time globally, we recognize that the postponement may come as a disappointment but look forward to providing participants with an exceptional event experience in the future,” race organizers said in a statement.

The races are just the latest in a flood of events that have been postponed or canceled due to concern over the coronavirus pandemic. Find information on other events that have been impacted by the pandemic here.