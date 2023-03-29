SAN DIEGO — Dozens of fans, students, alumni and staff members watched the San Diego State University men’s basketball team board buses to the airport to take off for Houston. People gathered for the sendoff outside the athletics center, across from Viejas Arena.

“We’re going to Houston, see you at the Final Four. I love you mom,” Aztec player Adam Seiko said as he walked onto the bus.

Aztecs fans want to be a part of their historic March Madness journey every step of the way, including joining a celebration sendoff to the Final Four in Houston.

“I’m beyond proud. I’m Lamont Butler’s girlfriend. I’m so excited for all of them. It’s been a wonderful journey, and let’s go Aztecs,” said Kennedy Peppers, an SDSU student. “Sometimes it just hits you, wow they are actually here, they are actually doing it. It’s an amazing feeling, truly.”

The players did not let the rain dampen their spirits. They signed autographs on basketballs and took selfies with fans.

Bryce Garrod has been dressing in a skeleton mask with a red and black wig for Aztecs basketball since he was 10 years old.

“So they know that every step of the way, there’s gonna be fans with them. There is going to be people cheering them on, watching them who love them,” said Bryce Garrod, an SDSU student.

Garrod says he is headed to Houston to cheer on the Aztecs in an SDSU section there.

“The ability to be there is going to be amazing, that I am going to be in the section. I only have four years to have a chance to be in that section and I’m so, so happy one of those four years we go to the Final Four,” Garrod said.

Fans have been nothing but impressed with the Aztecs, upsetting the number one seed the University of Alabama in the Sweet 16, then beating out Creighton University in the last second in the Elite 8 to advance to the Final Four. The advancement is a first for the Aztecs in school history.

SDSU will hold a watch party at the Viejas Arena on Saturday. Doors open at 2 p.m. and tipoff is set for 3 p.m.