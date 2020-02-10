Rivers, Chargers officially part ways

Quarterback Philip Rivers runs up the tunnel after the Chargers loss in Kansas City on Dec. 29, his final game with the team. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Chargers and longtime quarterback Philip Rivers have “mutually agreed to part ways,” the team announced Monday.

The news comes after months of speculation about Rivers’ future with the team after his contract expired following the 2019 season.

Rivers’ remarkable 16-season run with the team included the Chargers’ tumultuous first two years in Los Angeles and more than a decade in San Diego, where he remained beloved to many even after the team’s departure. He owns more than 30 franchise records and won 123 regular season games for the team.

In 2020, the team is poised to move to a new stadium. They will do so with a different quarterback at the helm.

Check back for updates on this developing story.