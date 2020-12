SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres will acquire Blake Snell from the Tampa Bay Rays, according to multiple reports Sunday.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports a trade for the former Cy Young winner in exchange for prospects is being finalized.

BREAKING: The San Diego Padres are finalizing a trade to acquire former Cy Young winner Blake Snell from the Tampa Bay Rays for prospects. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 28, 2020

Big move by #Padres to replace Clevinger’s spot https://t.co/bQU7AjDWzm — Troy Hirsch (@troyhirschfox5) December 28, 2020

The Padres send the Rays RHP Luis Patiño, their 2nd best pitching prospect, and RHP Cole Wilcox.



They also ship catchers Francisco Mejia & Blake Hunt for Snell. Helluva Sunday #FriarFaithful! pic.twitter.com/TLfRNZC0vW — Julian Del Gaudio (@JulianDelGaudio) December 28, 2020

Padres rotation 2021:



Snell

Lamet

Davies

Paddack

Gore/Lucchesi/Morejon/Weathers



Padres rotation 2022



Snell

Lamet

Clevinger

Paddack

Gore/Lucchesi/Morejon/Weathers



Which is also to say: San Diego can get even better using its rotation depth to make some other deals. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 28, 2020

Padres with Snell, Lamet, Paddack, & Davies for their 2021 regular-season rotation.



You add Clevinger possibly around playoff time. The #Padres will win a lot of games next season. pic.twitter.com/wAG7FnZkAx — Julian Del Gaudio (@JulianDelGaudio) December 28, 2020