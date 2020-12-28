Reports: Padres to get Yu Darvish in deal with Cubs

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Yu Darvish throws during the fifth inning in Game 2 of a National League wild-card baseball series against the Miami Marlins Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

SAN DIEGO — The Padres and Cubs have reportedly agreed on a deal that will send Yu Darvish to San Diego.

Citing sources familiar with the talks, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports the Padres will send pitcher Zach Davies and four minor leaguers to the Cubs for Darvish and catcher Victor Caratini.

Framework is all but done between Padres and Cubs.

Yu Darvish could be part of Padres' rotation by end of the day. https://t.co/c7NLk9IvuY — Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) December 28, 2020

The Cubs will reportedly get 17-year-old shortstop Reginald Preciado, 18-year-old outfielder Owen Caissie, 18-year-old outfielder Ismael Mena and 20-year-old shortstop Yeison Santana.

News of the deal came a day after multiple sources indicated the Padres would acquire star pitcher Blake Snell from the AL champion Tampa Bay Rays.

#Padres came out pretty well in this deal, dontcha think? https://t.co/RU14kxnHx1 — Troy Hirsch (@troyhirschfox5) December 29, 2020

In total the #Padres gain:

• Snell (Cy Young winner)

• Darvish (Cy Young runner-up)

• Caratini



The Padres lose:

• Zach Davies RHP

• 7 top 20 prospects



Not a bad way to close out the year! pic.twitter.com/KnfcsH3AlD — Julian Del Gaudio (@JulianDelGaudio) December 29, 2020