Reports: Padres to get Yu Darvish in deal with Cubs

SAN DIEGO — The Padres and Cubs have reportedly agreed on a deal that will send Yu Darvish to San Diego.
Citing sources familiar with the talks, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports the Padres will send pitcher Zach Davies and four minor leaguers to the Cubs for Darvish and catcher Victor Caratini.
The Cubs will reportedly get 17-year-old shortstop Reginald Preciado, 18-year-old outfielder Owen Caissie, 18-year-old outfielder Ismael Mena and 20-year-old shortstop Yeison Santana.
News of the deal came a day after multiple sources indicated the Padres would acquire star pitcher Blake Snell from the AL champion Tampa Bay Rays.