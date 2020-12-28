Reports: Padres to get Yu Darvish in deal with Cubs

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Yu Darvish throws during the fifth inning in Game 2 of a National League wild-card baseball series against the Miami Marlins Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

SAN DIEGO — The Padres and Cubs have reportedly agreed on a deal that will send Yu Darvish to San Diego.

Citing sources familiar with the talks, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports the Padres will send pitcher Zach Davies and four minor leaguers to the Cubs for Darvish and catcher Victor Caratini.

The Cubs will reportedly get 17-year-old shortstop Reginald Preciado, 18-year-old outfielder Owen Caissie, 18-year-old outfielder Ismael Mena and 20-year-old shortstop Yeison Santana.

News of the deal came a day after multiple sources indicated the Padres would acquire star pitcher Blake Snell from the AL champion Tampa Bay Rays.

