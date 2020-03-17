Report: Philip Rivers to sign with the Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — Longtime Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers will play his first season for a new team as a member of the Indianapolis Colts, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Schefter said the deal bringing Rivers to the Colts was a one-year, $25 million pact.

The Colts had been rumored suitors for Rivers since even before he and the Chargers officially announced they were “mutually parting ways” last month.

It will be the veteran quarterback’s first year playing for a team other than the Chargers in a 16-season career. Jacoby Brissett — who stepped in to fill the void in Indianapolis after Andrew Luck’s shocking retirement — is presumably out of a starting job.