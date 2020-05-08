Remembering ‘Mr. Padre’: MLB Network to honor Gwynn on his 60th birthday

SAN DIEGO — The late Tony Gwynn remains as revered as any figure in San Diego. On Saturday, MLB Network will pay tribute to Gwynn — a Hall of Famer and one of the most prolific hitters in baseball history — with a full day of programming on what would have been his 60th birthday.

The network plans to start the day by airing its 2018 documentary “Mr. Padre” at 8 a.m. Saturday followed by four of the most memorable games of Gwynn’s 20-season career with the Padres. They include the 1994 All-Star Game and the August 1999 game against the Montreal Expos during which Gywnn notched his 3000th hit.

Gwynn finished his career in 2001 with 3,141 hits and a career batting average of .338. The 15-time All Star also appeared on both of the franchise’s World Series teams in 1984 and 1998, respectively.

He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2007.

Saturday’s viewing schedule includes:

8 a.m.: MLB Network Presents: “Mr. Padre”

9 a.m.: The 1994 All-Star Game

Noon: San Francisco Giants vs. Padres, Aug. 4, 1993

3 p.m.: Padres vs. Montreal Expos, Aug. 6, 1999

7 p.m.: Game 5 of the 1984 National League Championship Series

Gwynn, who also had a memorable 12-year run as the head baseball coach as SDSU, died in 2014 from complications of cancer. He was 54.