Reggie Bush, Rob Machado headline local sports hall of fame inductees

Reggie Bush (left) and Rob Machado are two of the San Diego sports hall of fame’s newest inductees. (Photos: Chris Graythen/Victor Decolongon via Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO — San Diego sports legends will gather Wednesday evening to honor the newest inductees into San Diego’s sports hall of fame.

The 74th Salute to the Champions will induct Reggie Bush, Rob Machado and Jerry Coleman into the Breitbard Hall of Fame at the Marriot Marquis San Diego Marina. Professional Stars of the year Padres Kirby Yates and Fernando Tatis Jr. along with Holiday Bowl Hall of Fame inductee Marshawn Lynch will accept their awards as well.

Bush was born in Spring Valley and played for Helix High School in La Mesa. He went on to play for University of Southern California, winning the 2005 Heisman Trophy. That award was later stripped due to violations of NCAA rules, but Bush went on to play for 10 years in the NFL and was a starter with the New Orleans Saints team that won Super Bowl XLIV in 2010.

Machado attended San Dieguito High School and was one of the best and most iconic surfers in the world during his nearly two-decade professional career. He has won Hawaii’s Pipeline Masters and the U.S. Open of Surfing.

Coleman was a second baseman for the New York Yankees from 1949-57 and was a member of four World Series champions. He was a broadcaster for the Yankees, California Angels and more than 40 years with the San Diego Padres. He was a World War II and Korean War veteran with the Marine Corps, rising to the rank of lieutenant colonel. Coleman managed the Padres in 1980.