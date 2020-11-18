Raptors draft San Diego State guard Malachi Flynn 29th overall

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Raptors selected standout San Diego State guard Malachi Flynn 29th overall in the first round of Wednesday’s NBA Draft.
The Raptors face some uncertainty at point guard. Toronto hopes to re-sign free agent Fred VanVleet, while six-time All-Star Kyle Lowry, now 34, has one year remaining on his contract.
The 6-foot-1 Flynn began his college career with two seasons at Washington State before playing his junior season with the Aztecs.
Flynn averaged 15.8 points per game in his final season with the Cougars, and boosted that to 17.6 points as a junior, adding 5.1 assists and 4.5 rebounds.
He becomes the third player in SDSU history to be drafted in the NBA’s first round, and the first since Kawhi Leonard was picked 15th overall in 2011 by the Indiana Pacers before being traded to the San Antonio Spurs. Leonard won an NBA title with Toronto in 2019.
The other Aztec to be selected in the first round was Michael Cage, drafted 14th overall by the Los Angeles Clippers in 1984.