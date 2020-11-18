Raptors draft San Diego State guard Malachi Flynn 29th overall

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 26: Malachi Flynn #22 of the San Diego State Aztecs drives to the basket against Cheikh Mbacke Diong #34 of the UNLV Rebels during their game at the Thomas & Mack Center on January 26, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aztecs defeated the Rebels 71-67. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 28: Malachi Flynn #22 of the San Diego State Aztecs and Ty-Shon Alexander #5 of the Creighton Bluejays go after a loose ball during the 2019 Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational basketball tournament at the Orleans Arena on November 28, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aztecs defeated the Bluejays 83-52. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 11: Malachi Flynn #22 of the San Diego State Aztecs shoots past the defense of Vante Hendrix #14 of the New Mexico Lobos during the second half of a game at Viejas Arena on February 11, 2020 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 25: Malachi Flynn #22 of the San Diego State Aztecs lays up a shot past the defense of Nico Carvacho #32 of the Colorado State Rams during the first half of a game at Viejas Arena on February 25, 2020 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 07: Malachi Flynn #22 of the San Diego State Aztecs plays against the Utah State Aggies during the championship game of the Mountain West Conference basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center on March 7, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 07: Malachi Flynn #22 of the San Diego State Aztecs advances the ball against the Utah State Aggies during the championship game of the Mountain West Conference basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center on March 7, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images)

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Raptors selected standout San Diego State guard Malachi Flynn 29th overall in the first round of Wednesday’s NBA Draft.

The Raptors face some uncertainty at point guard. Toronto hopes to re-sign free agent Fred VanVleet, while six-time All-Star Kyle Lowry, now 34, has one year remaining on his contract.

The 6-foot-1 Flynn began his college career with two seasons at Washington State before playing his junior season with the Aztecs.

Flynn averaged 15.8 points per game in his final season with the Cougars, and boosted that to 17.6 points as a junior, adding 5.1 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

He becomes the third player in SDSU history to be drafted in the NBA’s first round, and the first since Kawhi Leonard was picked 15th overall in 2011 by the Indiana Pacers before being traded to the San Antonio Spurs. Leonard won an NBA title with Toronto in 2019.

The other Aztec to be selected in the first round was Michael Cage, drafted 14th overall by the Los Angeles Clippers in 1984.

An Aztec in Toronto…worked out well in 2019!



Congrats Malachi and good luck from Aztec Nation.#GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/ZdVMyQh4AG — San Diego State Men's Basketball (@Aztec_MBB) November 19, 2020