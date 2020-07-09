Rancho Santa Fe’s Vandeweghe ready for return to tennis: ‘I need to make some money and go play’

SAN DIEGO – The World TeamTennis season begins Sunday and this summer, they’re serving up all of the matches in one spot: the Greenbrier resort in West Virginia.

Rancho Santa Fe resident CoCo Vandeweghe plans to play this year with the San Diego Aviators again this year as tennis play ramps up after a three-month layoff. Vandeweghe, 28, is a veteran of the U.S. Fed Cup team and won the 2018 US Open women’s doubles title with Ashleigh Barty.

In a normal year, Vandeweghe said she already would have played in a dozen tournaments and about 60 matches. But in the year of COVID-19, she’s played just four matches in total.

“My club in Rancho Santa Fe was members only, so I was trying to find members I was able to hit with,” she said. “Before that, I was trying to sneak onto private courts and figure out who had a private court that I could get on to.”

Vandeweghe said she was doing that roughly three times a week, as it became “hard to motivate to yourself to keep competing and training when you don’t know what you’re training for.”

For the past couple of weeks, she’s found her purpose in readying for the World TeamTennis season, which runs from July 12 to Aug. 2.

“World TeamTennis being more of an exhibition environment makes it a lot easier and friendly and gives us time to kind of adapt back to playing,” she said. “That’s what a lot of people are missing. We’ve taken three months off. Even though you try to train and keep up, every country has been different.

“I’ve been fortunate here in San Diego to have some space to move around and do things of that nature.”

Asked if there’s a chance between now and the US Open in August that she’ll decide against playing, Vandeweghe said she hasn’t made any money in three months.

“I need to financially make some money and go play,” she said. “I don’t think I have quite the say-so of being able to say, ‘Nope.'”