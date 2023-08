SAN DIEGO — FOX 5 San Diego will televise the Los Angeles Rams preseason games.

The Rams’ 2023 preseason begins on Saturday, Aug. 12, when the Rams will face the Los Angeles Chargers at 6 p.m.

Then, on Saturday, Aug. 19, the Rams will take on the Las Vegas Raiders at 6 p.m.

On Saturday, Aug. 26, the Rams will face the Denver Broncos at 6 p.m.

The games will also be livestreamed on FOX5SanDiego.com.