Ram’s Aaron Donald opens up about TJ Watt after 2021 NFL Honors

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – JANUARY 09: Defensive end Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on during pre-game activates prior to the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on January 09, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO – For the third time in the last four seasons, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald won the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award.

Donald received 27 votes, edging out T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers for the accolade, joining JJ Watt and Lawrence Taylor as the only players to earn it three times since the award was introduced in 1971. Donald also won the award in 2017 and 2018.

But in a tweet, Houston Texas standout JJ Watt called the award into question, saying Donald is an “absolutely incredible player,” but that his brother TJ played one fewer game and led the NFL in several major categories.

”He’s a helluva football player,” Donald said. “He’s been playing lights out and consistent. That’s two years back-to-back I felt he had dominant seasons.”

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – JANUARY 09: Quarterback Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks throws a pass as he is pressured by defensive end Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams during the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lumen Field on January 09, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

TJ Watt had more tackles, sacks, tackles for loss, pressures and QB hits than Donald this past season.

“I respect his game, I respect the way he plays,” Donald said. “Hopefully he continues to play at a high-level like that and continue to be consistent.”

Donald is a seven-year veteran who has spent his entire career on the Rams.

