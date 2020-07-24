Racing resumes at Del Mar after more than a dozen jockeys test positive

A general view of horses going into turn four with Coop’s Coupe and jockey Tyler Blaze leading during Opening Day at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club on July 20, 2005 in Del Mar, California. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

DEL MAR (CNS) – Racing is set to resume at Del Mar Friday after three racing dates were canceled because 15 jockeys tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Del Mar Thoroughbred Club responded to the positive tests that wiped out racing from July 17-19 by instituting new travel restrictions to include only permitting jockeys based in California to ride and prohibiting all jockeys who leave the track to ride elsewhere from returning to Del Mar for the remainder of the summer racing season.

Del Mar also re-configured and expanded its jockeys’ quarters, including moving some of the functions that normally take place in the jockeys’ room to an adjacent area.

Racing will be held Monday to make up for one of the canceled days. The other two lost days will be made up later in the season, on dates to be determined, said Tom Robbins, Del Mar Thoroughbred Club executive vice president for racing.

Many of the races that had been scheduled for last weekend have been shifted to this weekend. The Grade II $150,000 San Diego Handicap will be run Saturday and the Grade II $200,000 Eddie Read Stakes Sunday.

Maximum Security, the 2019 male 3-year-old Eclipse Award winner best remembered for being disqualified for interference after crossing the finish line first in the 2019 Kentucky Derby, is the even-money favorite in the San Diego Handicap.