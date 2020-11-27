Racehorse recovering from leg injury at Del Mar Racetrack

A general view of horses going into turn four with Coop’s Coupe and jockey Tyler Blaze leading during Opening Day at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club on July 20, 2005 in Del Mar, California. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

DEL MAR (CNS) – A racehorse Friday was carted off Del Mar Racetrack after injuring its right hind leg, but officials of the racing ground said the horse’s life does not appear to be at stake.

According to the racetrack’s footnotes, the 5-year-old thoroughbred Magnolia’s Hope was in the fourth race when she “sped to the front, set a pressured pace to the turn, vied inside then could not keep pace with outside trio, lost ground into the lane, eased in the stretch and was vanned off.”

Vanning is when a horse is transported off the racetrack due to an injury.

“Thought it is never good to be given a van ride, this does not appear to be a case of a life-threatening injury,” Del Mar spokesman Mac McBride told City News Service. “We should know more about her condition tomorrow.”

According to Equibase, a database of racehorse tracks, Magnolia’s Hope is owned by Tommy Town of Tommy Town Thoroughbreds, is trained by Jonathan Wong and her jockey is Ricardo Gonzalez.

The horse’s first win came on Aug. 21 at Del Mar Racetrack and she has $31,270 in 2020 earnings.

In September, Mean Sophia, a 3-year-old filly, died after suffering an injury while racing at Del Mar Racetrack — the first equine fatality during a summer meet at the track since 2018.

The horse stumbled coming out of the gate in the seventh race, broke her leg and was euthanized after track veterinarians determined that she could not be saved, McBride said.