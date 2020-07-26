QB Herbert among 4 draft picks signed by Chargers

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 27: Quarterback Justin Herbert of Oregon throws a pass during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 27, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers have signed four of their draft picks, including quarterback Justin Herbert, and have agreed to terms with the other two members of their draft class.

The Chargers were able to get contracts done with their draft class on Saturday when they reported to training camp for physicals and equipment. Along with Herbert, who was selected with the sixth overall pick, the team announced the signings of wide receivers Joe Reed (fifth round) and KJ Hill (seventh round) along with sixth-round safety Alohi Gilman.

They have agreed to terms with first-round linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. and running back Joshua Kelley, who was selected in the fourth round.