Pulliam embraces lead role with Aztecs in senior season

SAN DIEGO – Trey Pulliam has started every game this season for the Aztecs men’s basketball team. But it’s how he finished a recent game against Nevada that has the team buzzing about the potential for the rest of the year.

On Saturday, Pulliam took an inbound pass before racing up the court to hit the game-winning shot at the buzzer to seal an Aztecs win. At 9-2, SDSU now sits in fourth place in the Mountain West Conference as season begins heating up in the months leading up to March Madness.

“In the offseason, I’ve just been trying to stay as focused as I can,” Pulliam said. “It’s been good being home and spending time with family. It’s been a time to let me work on my game.”

In 11 games this year, the junior college transfer from Texas leads the Aztecs in assists while averaging 5.9 points a game. He also leads the Mountain West Conference in assist-to-turnover ratio.

“I just want to prove that I can belong here and that I can play with anybody,” he said.

Julian Del Gaudio has more on the senior guard in his final season playing on the Mesa.

