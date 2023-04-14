SAN DIEGO — Mikey Williams, a local high school basketball star with a massive social media following, was arrested Thursday, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

Jail records show 18-year-old Michael Anthony Williams, born June 26, 2004, was arrested near the 2600 block of Bratton Valley Road in the Jamul area around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

He was arrested on suspicion of five counts of assault with a deadly weapon, SDSO Sgt. Gavin Lanning confirmed to FOX 5.

Officials said Williams had one firearm in his possession at the time of his arrest.

He was booked into the San Diego Central Jail with a bail set at $50,000. Williams has since posted bond and is no longer in police custody.

Williams, who played basketball for San Ysidro High School, has amassed millions of followers online and had committed to play for the University of Memphis basketball team next season.

As of Friday morning, Williams had deactivated his Instagram account, which has nearly 4 million followers.

The circumstances that led to Williams’ arrest are not yet known. Authorities did not immediately confirm the status of any possible victims related to the arrest.

Williams, who reportedly signed an endorsement deal with Puma in 2021, is currently ranked by ESPN as the 34th best high school basketball prospect in the country for the Class of 2023.

The University of Memphis Athletics Department released the following statement: “We are aware of the situation and are gathering more information.”

This is a developing story, we will provide more details as they become available.