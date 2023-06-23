DANA POINT, Calif. — Surf’s up for the Point Loma Sea Lions.

“Had a lot of super fun tournaments,” says Pearce Mendoza, a senior at Point Loma Nazarene University. “All four year has led up to this. Super excited to be here and get out here and have fun.”

Before competing at Dana Point for the National Scholastic Surfing Association Championship, the seniors had already graduated. This made the three-day tournament feel bitter sweet.

“Mostly sweet, definitely will miss competing at the college contests,” says Mendoza.

This year, Point Loma dominated every regular season event, inspiring the underclassmen to keep the success going for years to come.

“It’s like the best feeling ever to be there, to see your team beating all the other teams,” says Ted Mucciarone, PLNU freshman.

“Most schools will have big runs…of late it’s just been Point Loma,” says Janice Aragon, NSSA executive director.

Before nationals, the Sea Lions fell short in the state championship at Seaside Reef Back in March, making this tournament a chance at redemption.

“We’re fired up, it’s a new contest, a blank slate,” says Mendoza.

The Sea Lions went on to win it all. They were led by sophomore Noah Kawaguchi, who took home individual champion honors.

This was university’s seventh national title.