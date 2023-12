SAN DIEGO — Over the weekend, the Point Loma Nazarene University women’s soccer team won the first national championship in school history – in any sport.

The Sea Lions beat Washburn 1-0 in the Division II title game Saturday, and Sea Lions’ team captains Mara Sovde and Bethany Arabe stopped by the FOX 5 studio to show us their trophy and talk with Sports Director Troy Hirsch about how it felt to win the first national title in the 50-year history of the school.