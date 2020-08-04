Playoff energy even in empty Petco Park as Padres beat LA

Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres collides with catcher Will Smith of the Los Angeles Dodgers as he’s tagged out at the plate during the seventh inning of a baseball game at Petco Park August 3, 2020 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — There was playoff energy even in an empty Petco Park Monday evening as the San Diego Padres took on one of the best teams in baseball and showed why they’re increasingly considered a serious contender of their own.

San Diego rookie Jake Cronenworth singled home the go-ahead run in the sixth inning for the Padres, who hit three solo home runs off Walker Buehler and beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-4.

Cronenworth’s hit gave ace Chris Paddack his first career win against the Dodgers. Cronenworth also made several nice plays at first base, where he made his fifth start.

Paddack allowed three runs and five hits in six innings, struck out five and walked none. Trent Grisham, Wil Myers and Fernando Tatis Jr. homered off Dodgers starter Walker Buehler.

First baseman Eric Hosmer is on the injured list with a stomach ailment.