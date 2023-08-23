ENCINITAS, Calif. — Pickleball enthusiasts can head out out to Bobby Riggs Racket & Paddle in Encinitas next month to challenge a celebrity in a match.

Hosted by former San Diego Chargers player Drew Brees and professional surfer Rob Machado, the Whispering Angel Celebrity Pickleball Tournament is part of the Del Mar Wine + Food Festival with all proceeds benefiting Feeding San Diego.

From noon to 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8, picklers can play against a pro in the sport, take on a celebrity, or play for a tournament title as a team or individual. There will also be opportunities to play for fun in a recreational game, or enjoy the fun as a spectator.

Tickets for the event vary based on which type of play you prefer. Donation costs are as follows:

— Play with a pro: $500.

— Play with a celebrity: $500.

— Tournament Title: $175 per individual, or $300 per team.

— Recreational play: $125 per individual, or $225 per team.

— Spectator (eat, drink, and watch all the action): $100.

All ticket purchasers will be provided hosted food from sponsors like Baja Vida Jerky, Dang Brother Pizza, Lia’s Lumpia, NuttZo Bars, Palmys Pacific Beach Tacos, Sweetgreen Healthy Bowls and Temaki Hand Rolls.

Cocktails and other beverages will also be provided to eventgoers from sponsors like Taptruck Cocktails, AleSmith .394, Ashland, Celsius, Dos Hombres Mezcal, Nova Kombucha, Rancho La Puerta (Agua Frescas), Safu Sake, Volley Tequila Seltzer and Whispering Angel.

Limited slots remain available, so organizers recommend signing up as soon as possible.