Philip Rivers retiring from NFL

SAN DIEGO — Former Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers announced his retirement from the NFL Wednesday after 17 seasons.

“Every year, January 20th is a special and emotional day. It is St. Sebastian’s Feast day, the day I played in the AFC championship without an ACL, and now the day that after 17 seasons, I’m announcing my retirement from the National Football League,” Philips said in a statement.

Rivers, 39, played 16 years for the Chargers and his final season for the Indianapolis Colts.

Rivers spoke to Kevin Acee with the San Diego Union-Tribune late Tuesday, saying, “it’s just time.”

In May, Rivers was named as the head coach-in-waiting at St. Michael Catholic High School in Alabama.

