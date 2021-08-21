Petco Park’s payment processing system experiences outage during Padres game

SAN DIEGO — Petco Park announced Saturday the stadium’s payment processing system used by their concessionaire is experiencing a nationwide outage during a game between the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies.

Stadium officials said in a tweet that they are working with their concessionaire to get the systems up and running again.

In the meantime, Petco Park says it is accepting offline payment, including cash. If that is not possible, food and beverage will be at no cost for fans.

“We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate the patience of our fans,” the ball park said in a statement. “We will send a notification when all systems are back up and running.”