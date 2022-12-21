SAN DIEGO — The transformation has begun — Petco Park is getting ready for the Holiday Bowl set for Dec. 28 when the University of Oregon (Pac-12) takes on the University of North Carolina (ACC).

The grounds crew is turning the baseball diamond into a football field. This will be the first-ever college football game played at Petco Park. SDCCU Stadium had been the host site of every previous game since its inception.

With the COVID-19 pandemic and redevelopment of the Mission Valley stadium site, the Holiday Bowl’s 2020 game was cancelled and its future in San Diego was uncertain until formation of the partnership with the Padres, which is initially set for five years.

Tickets are going fast! You can purchase yours here.

Some of the special ticket packages and opportunities that are still available include the Ultimate Tailgate Field Ticket for $160. This includes access to the Holiday Bowl field, party deck, tailgate games and two private cash bars as well as all-inclusive food and non-alcoholic drinks.

There’s also the Toyota Ultimate Tailgate Truck Suite, which features a private front row Toyota Truck with tailgate seating for up to four people. It includes everything that’s included in the Ultimate Tailgate Field Ticket, plus a private cooler for cold beverages available from the comfort of your own truck.

Aside from an exciting football game, there is a post-game light show. The legendary KGB Sky Show will light up the sky with its spectacular fireworks display. There will be pyrotechnic displays and drones.