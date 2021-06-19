Paragliders soar above US Open at Torrey Pines

LA JOLLA – When ticket prices feel a little too steep, you can always go higher, way higher.

“It’s a cool day, US Open going on and a lot of people excited to be here,” said Charlie Beaudoin, flight instructor at the Torrey Pines Glider Port.

Beaudoin is your guide to the golf, soaring just over the tee boxes at 12, and the greens on 4, he uses more than 30 years of flight experience to bring fans a little closer for 20 minutes at a time.

“No doubt the best part is the joy I bring people,” he said. “I shared this with 12 people yesterday and many of those people will never forget it.”

The paragliding experience will run you about $175, but that pales in comparison to the $600 that tickets for the U.S. Open are going for on third-party sites.

On the ground and inside, fans like Finley Schwartz and his uncle Josh are on the heals of golfers Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele.

“We’re hoping the local San Diego guy can pull it off, on moving day,” they said.

If that happens it’ll make for an interesting crowd on 18. The pandemic limiting the number of fans that can attend, cutting crowds that would normally suprass 25,000 to less than 10,000 a day. That’s all part of the reason why ticket prices are sky high. Just remember, there’s always another way in.

“Tomorrow is going to be a solid day, really good winds,” Beaudoin said.