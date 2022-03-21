SAN DIEGO – It’s one of the most scenic spots in all of San Diego: the 15th hole on the north course at Torrey Pines Golf Course, where one para-golfer sank a hole-in-one-doing it all using only one arm and one functioning leg.

A hole-in-one on a bluebird day out at the North County golf club for para-golfer Abdul Nevarez.

“I just wanted to get it on the green, holy smokes, it rolls into the hole,” said Nevarez.

The accolade comes almost 10 years after a hit-and-run motorcycle accident that nearly cost the Bay Area native his life.

“I ended up being a right-above-knee amputee,” Nevarez said. “I got nerve damage on my left arm. I can’t palm up. That’s why I golf with one arm.”

After 10 days in the ICU and six weeks in the hospital, the 49-year-old pulled through, finding solace in the sport of golf. He credits his style of play to Wii Golf, the Nintendo game from the mid-2000s.

“So I was hitting the ball standing up so I’m like, let me go out to the course and try it,” Nevarez said.

Nevarez said he hasn’t let the accident prevent him from doing other incredible things, either. He created a clothing line for other amputees called Amplife, which has drawn the attention of big names like Snoop Dogg.