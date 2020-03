Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — San Diego outfielder Wil Myers says he was thinking late last week that he would open spring training in Florida with another team.

But after a winter of rumors, Myers arrived in camp Saturday with no hard feelings, a $20 million salary and a new approach that he believes will help him return to previous production levels.

The 29-year-old Myers was limited by several injuries in 2018 and then hit just .239 with 18 home runs last season.