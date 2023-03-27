SAN DIEGO — Play ball! The San Diego Padres will open their 2023 season this week.

The highly anticipated event comes on the heels of the Padres clinching a National League Championship Series berth in October for the first time since 1998. San Diego ultimately lost to the Philadelphia Phillies in five games.

Petco Park, the surrounding East Village and the rest of San Diego will soon be electric with excitement. Here’s what you need to know ahead of the big day.

When is Padres Opening Day?

Padres Opening Day is on Thursday, March 30 at Petco Park. First pitch is at 1:10 p.m.

Who will the Padres play?

The Padres will host the Colorado Rockies. That series will continue through the weekend, with games also on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Who will be starting pitcher?

Blake Snell is set to be the starting pitcher. With over 14,000 pitches thrown in his MLB career, this season’s Opening Day will mark Snell’s 160th game as a starting pitcher, according to MLB stats. Snell has struck out 989 basemen throughout his career, according to those same stats, which started after he was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2011 draft.

The Padres have yet to release their full Opening Day lineup.

Looking to get to the ballpark for a game this season? Check out the Padres game schedule. If you want to snag a free bobblehead, sunglasses or hoodie at a game, here’s the schedule for Padres giveaways.

Tune in for a special edition of FOX 5 News at noon on Thursday as our crews preview Padres Opening Day.