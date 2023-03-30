SAN DIEGO — The start of the Padres’ season has finally arrived with a four-game series in Petco Park against the Colorado Rockies to kick it off.

The Padres have a whole lot of very special things in store for fans headed to the ballpark this weekend, so here’s a breakdown of what will be going down when the team returns to the field.

Game One

First pitch for today’s Opening Day game from left-hand pitcher Blake Snell will be at 6:40 p.m., after getting pushed back from the original 1:10 p.m. start time due to inclement weather.

The team said that the pregame ceremony will feature all the normal pageantry that befits an Opening Day, including the unfolding of the United States-shaped flag and a helicopter flyover by Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron EIGHT FIVE.

Saxophonist Jason Brown will be performing the National Anthem during the unfurling of the flag — the musician who also performed the first National Anthem in Petco Park history after the ballpark opened in 2004.

Jake Peavy, the 2007 National League Cy Young Award winner who will be inducted into the Padres Hall of Fame later this year, will be throwing the game’s ceremonial first pitch.

Game Two

Game two on Friday is set to start at 6:40 p.m., with right-hander Nick Martinez expected to take the mound.

The second game in the series will have exciting offerings for fans in addition to the ceremony, including the Southwest Airlines “Party in the Park: BeerFest” in Gallagher Square.

The BeerFest will have $5 beer specials from both local and national breweries, such as Budweiser and Ballast Point. The new Padres House Band will also be making their regular season debut during the Gallagher Square event.

Two-time UFC Flyweight Champion and Tijuana native, Brandon Moreno, will throw the ceremonial first pitch for the game and GRAMMY-nominated R&B artist from Chula Vista, Frankie J, will be singing the National Anthem.

Game Three

The third game in the series on Saturday is expected to start at 5:40 p.m., with right-hander Michael Wacha likely to serve as the starting pitcher.

The Padres’ puppy pals, the Paw Squad, will be making their first 2023 lap around the field on Saturday, prior to the game’s start.

Seattle Seahawks two-time NFL Pro Bowl Kicker and San Diego local, Jason Myers, will be the ceremonial pitcher.

Game Four

Sunday’s game, the final game in the series against the Rockies, will have the first pitch thrown at 1:10 p.m. Right-hand pitcher Seth Lugo is likely to start on the mound for the Padres.

Before the game, the first 40,000 fans that come to the ballpark will be getting a special Opening Series Hat, with a giveaway presented by Sycuan Casino.

KidsFest will be returning Sunday before the game, bringing bounce houses, games, face painters, balloon artists and other fun activities for children to Gallagher Square.

The game will mark the Military Opening Day for the season, featuring a ceremony with people from each branch of the armed services. The U.S. Navy parachute team, Leap Frogs, will be performing during the pregame festivities.

After the game, kids under 14 will be invited down to the field for an opportunity to run the bases. Families will be able to start lining up along the top of the ramp leading to the Craft Pier on K Street at the end of the eighth inning.

After the series

The Padres’ first homestand in the 2023 season will continue into next week, with two games against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday, April 3 and Tuesday, April 4.

Monday’s game will have the first season’s Bark at the Park event, as well as an Autism Acceptance Night presented in partnership with Autism Society San Diego.