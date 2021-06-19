Watch the San Diego Padres take on the Cincinnati Reds on FOX 5

Padres

Fans high five prior to a baseball game between the San Diego Padres and the Cincinnati Reds Thursday, June 17, 2021, in San Diego. Petco Park opened up for full capacity viewing of a baseball game without masks for the first time since the 2019 season. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres take on the Cincinnati Reds Saturday afternoon in a game televised on FOX 5.

First pitch is 4:15 p.m., and it’s sure to be a packed house again at Petco Park, as the team just returned to full capacity for the current homestand.

Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup:

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (3-1, 2.74 ERA, 19 strikeouts) Padres: Miguel Diaz (2-1, 2.18 ERA, 23 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Jesse Winker and the Reds will take on the Padres Saturday.

The Padres are 23-14 in home games in 2020. San Diego has a collective on-base percentage of .314, led by Tommy Pham with a mark of .373.

The Reds are 19-17 on the road. Cincinnati leads the National League in hitting with a .247 batting average, Nick Castellanos leads the club with an average of .346.

The Padres won the last meeting 8-2. Chris Paddack earned his fourth victory and Wil Myers went 3-for-4 with a double, two home runs and two RBIs for San Diego. Tony Santillan registered his first loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 50 RBIs and is batting .283.

Castellanos leads the Reds with 37 extra base hits and is batting .346.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 3-7, .220 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by six runs

Reds: 7-3, .245 batting average, 3.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Drew Pomeranz: (lat), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Austin Nola: (knee).

Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Jeff Hoffman: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (groin), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), Nick Senzel: (knee), Max Schrock: (calf), Mike Moustakas: (heel), Alex Blandino: (hand).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

