SAN DIEGO — Fresh off the plane from Philadelphia, Joe Musgrove greeted cheering Padres fans outside of Petco Park by signing hats for the Friar faithful.

A roaring crowd of San Diegans began tossing over their Padres gear in hopes of an autograph from the star pitcher and he delivered.

Although the 2022 season has come to a close, Padres pride appears to be as prominent ever with the return of San Diego’s baseball team.

This comes as no surprise after thousands of fans packed into Petco Park during Sunday’s watch party as the Padres took on the Phillies in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series.

Fans and players sights are now set on the 2023 season, which is set to kickoff on March 30.