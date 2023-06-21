SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres have several players on this year’s Major League Baseball All-Star Ballot.

Those players include first baseman Jake Cronenworth, second baseman Ha-Seong Kim, third baseman Manny Machado, shortstop Xander Bogaerts, catcher Austin Nola, designated hitter Matt Carpenter and outfielders Trent Grisham, Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr.

As of Tuesday, the Padres tweeted a standings update on the All-Star votes:

Bogaerts ranks third amongst National League shortstops

Machado ranks fifth amongst National League third basemen

Soto ranks fifth amongst National League outfielders

Tatis Jr. ranks sixth amongst National League outfielders

The first phase of the voting process, which helps your favorites advance to the All-Star team, ends Thursday at 9 a.m. PST.

In phase two, which happens from June 26-29, fans will then vote for the starters.

Fans can vote for one player for each infield position, three players for outfield positions and one player for the designated hitter spot. You can vote five times a day every 24 hours.

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game is set for July 11 at 5 p.m. PST.