SAN DIEGO — A Padres super fan is gearing up for Opening Day from his high-rise balcony in East Village.

Known as “the flag guy,” Brett Stang can be seen rooting on the Padres during most home games while waving a giant Padres flag from his condo, which is located next to Petco Park.

According to Stang, the flag waving fun started back in 2020 when spectators weren’t allowed to watch games within the stadium due to pandemic restrictions. The local said in an attempt to get the attention of the Padres players, he and his wife came up with the idea.

The super fan’s team spirit caught the attention of local sports broadcasters like Mark Grant and Don Orsillo, who chat with the Stang often during home games in San Diego. They’ve even given him requests on flag movements and directions to hype up onlookers

FOX 5’s Heather Lake joined Stang on his balcony Wednesday to get a first-hand look at his flag waving skills and to take in his prime view of Petco Park.

This is the view of Petco Park from Brett Stang’s condo balcony in East Village. (KSWB Photo)

As it turns out, Stang is actually looking for someone to pass off his flag waving duties to since he and his family recently moved to El Cajon. The condo, which is on the seventh floor of Diamond Terrace, is now on the market.