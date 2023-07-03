SAN DIEGO — Two San Diego Padres players are heading to Seattle for this year’s All-Star game.

Outfielder Juan Soto and pitcher Josh Hader were selected to represent the team as reserves for this year’s Midsummer Classic.

The two are veterans of the annual showdown between the National and American leagues, with this year marking Hader’s fifth appearance and Soto’s third.

“Taking the awards, it feels great,” Soto said to MLB.com about the honor. “Going there seeing so many All-Stars and people, everybody is a great feeling. Just to see all those All-Stars, you know, and just pick their (brains) and everything. There are a lot of guys and teams that are in a good position. I try to pick whatever they can give me so I can bring it over. That’s the main thing. I just try to get to know those guys a little more.”

Hader echoed that sentiment, saying “It’s an honor. Obviously, this game is really, really hard. So to be named an All-Star with all of these guys, it’ll just be fun.”

Noticeably missing from the line-up are previous All-Star batters from the Padres, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado.

Two starting pitchers, Michael Wacha and Blake Snell, were also absent from the NL roster, despite stellar seasons thus far. Wacha has an 8-2 record with a 2.84 ERA this season, while Snell boasts a 3.21 ERA.

“I feel like there are some other guys that should be included,” manager Bob Melvin told MLB.com. “Obviously, I’m a little biased. We’ll see how it goes. Things get flipped around sometimes and guys get added.”

Soto, who joined the Padres on Aug. 2 of last year, has slashed .277/.424/.502 this season with 15 homeruns and 46 RBIs. Hader also joined the team midway through last year, earning an 1.21 ERA with 18 saves and 45 strikeouts over 29 2/3 innings this season.

The All-Star Week will take place in Seattle from July 7 to July 11. The Midsummer Classic is set to take place at 5 p.m. on the final day of festivities. Fans will be able to watch the game live on FOX 5.