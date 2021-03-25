Tingler taps Darvish as Padres’ opening day starter

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — San Diego Padres manager Jayce Tingler says right-hander Yu Darvish is scheduled to start opening day against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 34-year-old Darvish was obtained from the Chicago Cubs along with catcher Victor Caratini on Dec. 29 in exchange for Zach Davies and four prospects.

Darvish finished second in NL Cy Young Award voting for 2020 after going 8-3 with a 2.01 ERA.

Left-hander Blake Snell is scheduled to follow Darvish in the rotation. He won the 2018 AL Cy Young Award with the Tampa Bay Rays. Snell was acquired in December in a swap with the Rays for pithcers Luis Patiño and Cole Wilcox and catchers Francisco Mejía and Blake Hunt.

Darvish and Snell are expected to anchor a rotation that should feature another new acquisition in Joe Musgrove, last season’s opening day starter Chris Paddack and 22-year-old Adrian Morejon, according to MLB.com.

Dinelson Lamet also should be in the mix to start for the Padres this season.

Musgrove, who played at Grossmont High in El Cajon, came to San Diego in January in a three-team trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Mets. He will wear No. 44 in a nod to Padres great Jake Peavy.