SAN DIEGO — Have you ever wondered what it feels like to drive a ball onto the field at Petco Park? Not with a baseball bat, however, but with a golf club.

Starting Friday, Oct. 13, participants will be able to take part in the ninth annual The Links at Petco Park, the Padres said in a news release Monday.

The nine-hole golf course set up within the ballpark features an on-field shot from the playing field, new themed holes and locations like the warm-up hole in the Visitor’s Clubhouse and the opportunity to win different prizes, according to the team.

Golfers will have their own caddy throughout the entire course, officials said. When finished with all of the rounds, golfers will be able to attend The Links clubhouse at the Lexus Premier Club, located on the Main Concourse, for food, refreshments, shopping or to watch other golfers along the course.

Tickets start at $100 per player.

The nine-day event goes through Sunday, Oct. 22.