SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 01: Jurickson Profar #10 congratulates Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres after his two-run homerun during the seventh inning of Game Two of the National League Wild Card Series against the St. Louis Cardinals at PETCO Park on October 01, 2020 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO – Fernando Tatis Jr. and Will Myers each homered twice Thursday for the San Diego Padres as the team rallied to overcome a rough start by Zach Davies to beat the St. Louis Cardinals, 11-9, forcing a game three in the National League Wild Card Series.

The teams play again Friday at Petco Park to determine who will play the winner of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers series, which the Dodgers lead, 1-0.

